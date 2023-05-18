Training exercises help Mt. Vernon police officers deal with high-risk traffic stops

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) – Police departments like in Mount Vernon, go through training exercises hoping to never have to use that training in a real-life situation.
But when it’s needed, it’s the training the officers go through they hope will help them get through most cases.
“It becomes second nature when a situation like this happens, there’s no doubt about it,” said Mount Vernon patrolman Adam Smith.
The Mt. Vernon Police Department conducted de-escalation training Thursday morning at the old Mt. Vernon Township High School campus.
“Some of this reality-based training is in situations where there is no use of force” said Assistant Chief of Police, Robert Brands. “It’s a de-escalation type of situation where they’re trying to make the situation calm and defuse the situation.”
The training is part of added requirements laid out in the Safe-T Act – signed into law by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker
Brands says even before the mandates, officers in Mt. Vernon were already putting in extra training for such incidents.
“We try and do some type of reality-based training every month,” said Brands. “We do firearms training every month, and some of this reality-based training is in situations where it isn’t use of force, de-escalation type situations.”
Patrolman Smith says training is key when it comes to dealing with these situations in real life.
“It’s very important to do these exercises because it’s high-stress situations,” said Smith. “Even training, your blood’s going. Your heart’s pumping.”
In the scenario, officers take part in a high-risk traffic stop,” said Brands. “All they’re told is the suspects in the car are wanted for questioning in an armed robbery.”
“They’re not given any information on what happens after that, what they’re going to do so they have to respond in real life to the reaction of the suspects,” said Brands.
As the scene plays out, some of the suspects flee the car and enter an office building. Officers are then tasked to enter the building to pursue the suspect.
Smith says it’s key to take away all feedback from the training – both the positive and negative.
“You can probably train in these situations all day long and it’s probably not going to go that way,” said Brands. “It’s very important to know where you’re messing up and what we need to improve on.”