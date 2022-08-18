Traffic stop leads to arrest in Paduach, Ky

Paducah, KY (WSIL) -- Police in McCracken County pulled a man over and found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.
It happened Thursday, August 18 around 7:30 p.m. The County Sheriff's Office says they pulled 33-year0old Scott D. Shirley of Paduach over on Hardmoney Road.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Shirley had a quantity of Hydrocodone, a quantity of Marijuana, and several other items related to drug paraphernalia.
Shirley was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. He's charged with:
- No Registration Receipt
- No Registration Plate
- Failure to Maintain Insurance
- Failure to Produce Insurance Card
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Prescription of Cont. Sub. not in Proper Container
- Possession of Cont. Sub. 1st Degree (Hydrocodone)
- Possession of Marijuana