Traffic stop leads to arrest in Paduach, Ky

  • Updated
Handcuffs

Paducah, KY (WSIL) -- Police in McCracken County pulled a man over and found drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

It happened Thursday, August 18 around 7:30 p.m. The County Sheriff's Office says they pulled 33-year0old Scott D. Shirley of Paduach over on Hardmoney Road.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Shirley had a quantity of Hydrocodone, a quantity of Marijuana, and several other items related to drug paraphernalia.

Shirley was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. He's charged with:

  • No Registration Receipt
  • No Registration Plate
  • Failure to Maintain Insurance
  • Failure to Produce Insurance Card
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Prescription of Cont. Sub. not in Proper Container
  • Possession of Cont. Sub. 1st Degree (Hydrocodone)
  • Possession of Marijuana

