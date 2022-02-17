Tracy Lawrence to play in Marion

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain that fell last night into this morning has
produced two to three inches of rainfall across the warned area.
Another round of heavy rain is expected to occur early this
afternoon and will likely lead to overland flooding.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Illinois and Southwest Indiana, including the
following areas, in Illinois, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Saline, Wabash, Wayne, White
and Williamson. In Southwest Indiana, Posey.

* WHEN...Until 500 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1053 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of
rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Carbondale, Marion, Mount Vernon, Herrin, Harrisburg, West
Frankfort, Mount Carmel, Benton, Carterville, Carmi,
Fairfield, Eldorado, Johnston City, Mcleansboro, Christopher,
Albion, Shawneetown, Rend Lake Area, Sesser and Zeigler.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will
occur across western Kentucky. Isolated higher gusts up to 55
mph are possible here. Across southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and southwest Indiana, peak wind gusts will be 40 to
45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

.Widespread heavy rainfall and isolated thunderstorms will persist
through the day across the region.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

The Flood Watch continues for

* All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
and most of western Kentucky except Christian, Todd, and Trigg
Counties.

* Until 6 PM CST this evening

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this
evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks,
streams, and other low-lying locations. Creeks and streams may
rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and
urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Tracy Lawrence to play in Marion

  • Updated
  • 0
tracy lawrence comes to Marion

(WSIL) -- Country music icon Tracy Lawrence is coming to Marion.

Lawrence will take the stage May 5th at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

Tickets go on sale February 23rd at 10 am. 

For more information and to buy tickets click here

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you