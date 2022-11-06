 Skip to main content
Tracking warmth and isolated showers this evening -- roller coaster of temperatures expected this week

WSIL (Carterville) -- The unseasonably warm temperatures are back to end the weekend with highs in the low 70s. Although there are a few clouds lingering we're still seeing plenty of sunshine. 

Into the evening a fairly weak surface front will move through the region and could bring southeastern Missouri and western Kentucky a chance for some light showers. Despite the cold front, we still expect fairly warm temperatures to start the week.

Tomorrow looks to be a pleasant fall day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the northeast in the teens.

Overall a quiet work week is expected until a fairly strong front passes through on Friday. Enjoy the warm temperatures in the 70s because next weekend looks pretty chilly with highs in the 40s.

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

