Tracking warmth and isolated showers this evening -- roller coaster of temperatures expected this week

WSIL (Carterville) -- The unseasonably warm temperatures are back to end the weekend with highs in the low 70s. Although there are a few clouds lingering we're still seeing plenty of sunshine.
Into the evening a fairly weak surface front will move through the region and could bring southeastern Missouri and western Kentucky a chance for some light showers. Despite the cold front, we still expect fairly warm temperatures to start the week.
Tomorrow looks to be a pleasant fall day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s. There will be a bit of a breeze out of the northeast in the teens.
Overall a quiet work week is expected until a fairly strong front passes through on Friday. Enjoy the warm temperatures in the 70s because next weekend looks pretty chilly with highs in the 40s.