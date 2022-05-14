Tracking warm temps, along with scattered showers & storms all weekend

Carterville (WSIL) -- Much more bearable high temperatures today as everyone across the area is in the low to mid 80s. We're still about 5 degrees above our normal average.
Clouds will fill in off and on today, along with some pop up showers. If you have any plans this evening, there's no need to cancel but do be weather aware and make sure to have a way to receive alerts.
Into the evening, clouds will begin to clear up some but the chance of a strong pop-up storms are still a concern.
The bigger day to watch this weekend is Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area, including western Kentucky, southern Illinois and portions of southeast Missouri under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather.
The western side of Madison, Wayne, Carter, Ripley and Butler County Missouri are under an Enhanced (3 out of 5) risk for severe weather.
The timing of this is tomorrow late afternoon into early evening. Localized flooding is a concern with the heavy rainfall, along with some lightning, strong winds and a slight chance of hail. Tornado threat isn't zero but it is low.
With plenty going on across the region this weekend, make sure you're weather aware and download the Storm Track 3 app!