Tracking two weather threats this evening-- hot temperatures and severe storms

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 420 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

GALLATIN              HARDIN                POPE
SALINE                WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

CALDWELL              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
HOPKINS               LIVINGSTON            LYON
MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG            TODD
TRIGG                 UNION                 WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CADIZ, CALHOUN, DIXON, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HERRIN,
HOPKINSVILLE, MADISONVILLE, MARION, MORGANFIELD, PRINCETON,
SHAWNEETOWN, AND SMITHLAND.

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois,
and far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air through 7 PM CDT this evening
for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Tracking two weather threats this evening-- hot temperatures and severe storms

  • Updated
  • 0
Current Watches and Warnings
Current heat index

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Overall, temperatures have warmed up nicely for the afternoon with high temperatures into the upper 90s and even some low 100s. When the humidity is factored in though, it feels more like the upper 100s, with the heat index being at 108-110 in a few spots.

Heat alerts

Much of the region is under some kind of heat alert, with the counties in purple being in an excessive heat warning and counties in orange being in a heat advisory. Regardless of whether you are in an excessive heat warning or a heat advisory, be on alert for much hotter than average temperatures and the signs of heat exhaustion. 

Unfortunately, these warm temperatures are not the only weather threat we're tracking for tonight. The storm prediction center has placed most of our region under some type of risk of severe weather. The western counties in Missouri (west of Cape Girardeau) are in a level 1 out of 5 risk, and the threat increases to a level 2 out of 5 around Carbondale, and a level 3 out of 5 in eastern Illinois east of I-57.

Forecasted Temperatures and with Heat Index

Tomorrow, temperatures will heat up again to similar temperatures with the air temperature expected to hit 102 and the heat index reach 110 by tomorrow afternoon.

The high temperatures will stick around on Saturday, with relatively cooler temperatures on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. 

