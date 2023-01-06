Tracking sunshine today but rain is just around the corner

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's a very mild and sunny end to the work week as we continue to see temperatures above average with highs climbing into the upper 40s, low 50s. We'll see clouds build in this evening ahead of the next system we're tracking.
A low pressure that's currently over Colorado will push through the Plains with it's extended warm front moving in overnight. We aren't expecting any major rain from this system, but it will bring an overcast weekend.
The chance of light rain lingers through the majority of Saturday and the early morning hours of Sunday, but this won't be a washout by any means.
Totals will only be a few tenths of an inch for the majority of this and no severe weather is expected either.
As far as temperatures go, we're continuing to track a warm January with highs staying unseasonably warm.