Tracking storms tonight, cooler week ahead

Carterville (WSIL) -- The sunshine and 80s couldn't last forever as our next chance of rain returns today. Mild temperatures will remain today as we hit mid 70s.
Parts of our region far north are currently under a slight (2/5) risk of severe weather, other counties are under a marginal risk (1/5) like Carbondale, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff.
The biggest threat with tonight's system is heavy rain leading to localized flooding, strong winds and possibly some hail. 1-2 inches of rain is expected between Sunday night and Monday morning.
This system is associated with a cold front so once it passes through the area, colder temperatures will fill in. Monday we'll reach the mid 60s then fall to the 40s overnight.
The next weather event to possibly keep an eye on is Tuesday night with temperatures dropping into the upper 30s. This could possibly lead to a frost or freeze.