Tracking storms again today-- clearing up and cooling off tomorrow

Carterville (WSIL) -- We're tracking some storms and showers moving in from the west today as a cold front approaches the region.
The Storm Prediction Center has taken a couple counties out of the Enhanced Risk (3/5) but Carter and Ripley County are still included. The rest of the viewing region is under a Slight Risk (2/5) for seeing severe weather.
The biggest threats will mostly remain west to our region, but southeast Missouri and southern Illinois could still see some strong localized winds, large hail and heavy rain.
Timing for this will mainly be between 4 to 8 PM so if you're out this evening, make sure you have a way to receive mobile alerts because severe thunderstorm warnings are possible.
Unfortunately if you're hoping to see the eclipse tonight, there still looks to be a lot of cloud cover and possible showers during that time.
Looking ahead to the work week, Monday is the coolest day with highs in the upper 70s and lots of sunshine. We remain warm the rest of the week and our next chance of rain returns Wednesday.