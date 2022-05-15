 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
219 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CARLISLE              FULTON
HICKMAN               MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DONIPHAN,
ELIZABETHTOWN, FAIRFIELD, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG,
HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MCLEANSBORO,
METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POPLAR BLUFF, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

Tracking storms again today-- clearing up and cooling off tomorrow

SPC

Carterville (WSIL) -- We're tracking some storms and showers moving in from the west today as a cold front approaches the region.

The Storm Prediction Center has taken a couple counties out of the Enhanced Risk (3/5) but Carter and Ripley County are still included. The rest of the viewing region is under a Slight Risk (2/5) for seeing severe weather. 

threats

The biggest threats will mostly remain west to our region, but southeast Missouri and southern Illinois could still see some strong localized winds, large hail and heavy rain. 

Timing for this will mainly be between 4 to 8 PM so if you're out this evening, make sure you have a way to receive mobile alerts because severe thunderstorm warnings are possible. 

eclipse

Unfortunately if you're hoping to see the eclipse tonight, there still looks to be a lot of cloud cover and possible showers during that time. 

Looking ahead to the work week, Monday is the coolest day with highs in the upper 70s and lots of sunshine. We remain warm the rest of the week and our next chance of rain returns Wednesday. 

