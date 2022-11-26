 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to noon CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tracking showers this evening through tomorrow morning, few thunderstorms possible

  • 0
current radar

WSIL (Carterville) -- Continuing to keep an eye on radar this evening as a low to our southwest lifts across the region bringing likely widespread showers. Clouds have filled back in ahead of the system making for another gray day. Temperatures are still fairly warm with highs reaching the mid 50s. 

timing

Our southern most counties in SEMO and Western Kentucky could see rain as early as 3 PM with it becoming more widespread at 4 PM. Southern Illinois will begin seeing drops around 4 PM, with it switching to widespread an hour later. The showers will continue through the first half of the day tomorrow leaving Sunday afternoon dry. Most of us will see a rain total around an inch.

Don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder as we could see a few thunderstorms overnight. Wind gusts are also a concern as they'll top 30 mph.

tomorrow

The second half of tomorrow will be dry, but we're still tracking gusty conditions along with warm temperatures. Not a great day if you're wanting to get out to put up holiday decorations.

rain tuesday

We remain dry to start the work week until Tuesday evening when another round of showers and possibly storms return. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

Recommended for you