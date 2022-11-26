Tracking showers this evening through tomorrow morning, few thunderstorms possible

WSIL (Carterville) -- Continuing to keep an eye on radar this evening as a low to our southwest lifts across the region bringing likely widespread showers. Clouds have filled back in ahead of the system making for another gray day. Temperatures are still fairly warm with highs reaching the mid 50s.
Our southern most counties in SEMO and Western Kentucky could see rain as early as 3 PM with it becoming more widespread at 4 PM. Southern Illinois will begin seeing drops around 4 PM, with it switching to widespread an hour later. The showers will continue through the first half of the day tomorrow leaving Sunday afternoon dry. Most of us will see a rain total around an inch.
Don't be surprised if you hear a few rumbles of thunder as we could see a few thunderstorms overnight. Wind gusts are also a concern as they'll top 30 mph.
The second half of tomorrow will be dry, but we're still tracking gusty conditions along with warm temperatures. Not a great day if you're wanting to get out to put up holiday decorations.
We remain dry to start the work week until Tuesday evening when another round of showers and possibly storms return.