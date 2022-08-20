Tracking shower chance and a cool down

WSIL (Carterville) -- Not a bad Saturday afternoon across the region. Highs today expected to climb into the mid 80s. We've stayed dry for most of the day but conditions will change into the late evening and overnight.
Overnight a cold front will begin to push its way through, bringing a chance of scattered showers and some cooler temperatures.
While most of this should remain showers, there are ingredients present for a few stronger cells to be produced. Strong winds would be the primary threat with this.
Tomorrow the shower chance will continue but it will mostly remain over Western Kentucky where the front will be. The rest of the region should be fairly dry with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will also be cooler with highs in the low 80s.
As nice as the cool off has been, the 6-10 day outlook has temperatures trending warmer.