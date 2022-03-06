 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and
through the night as a warm front lifts through the region. Rainfall
amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches can be expected through Monday morning,
which will cause scattered flooding issues to develop.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, southeast
Missouri, and a portion of western Kentucky along a line from
Paducah to Marion to Owensboro.

* WHEN...Through 9 AM CST Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorm will fall over
saturated soils. Rainfall totals of 1.5 of 2.5 inches can be
expected with locally higher amounts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Tracking severe weather tonight and into tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another mild day for us with high temperatures reaching the 60s. Clouds have begun to fill in ahead of a cold front and winds are still fairly strong.

Storm Prediction Center

Today is the day to be weather aware. We're tracking a chance of severe weather beginning tonight, as early as sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded southeast Missouri to a level 3 (out of 5) and western Kentucky/Southern Illinois to a level 2. 

Radar at Midnight

The main timing for this will be between 9 PM tonight until 5 AM Monday morning. 

Storm Threat

The biggest threats with this system are flooding and strong winds, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. The highest tornado threat is likely across parts of southeast Missouri, near the Arkansas border. Strong winds are a bigger concern than tornadoes for southern Illinois and western Kentucky. 

It's important to have a way to receive alerts tonight since this is an overnight severe threat. Make sure emergency alerts are cut on in your phone's settings, use a weather radio, listen to local sirens if your neighborhood has them, keep Channel 3 on and download the free Storm Track 3 app. 