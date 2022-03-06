Tracking severe weather tonight and into tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville) -- Another mild day for us with high temperatures reaching the 60s. Clouds have begun to fill in ahead of a cold front and winds are still fairly strong.
Today is the day to be weather aware. We're tracking a chance of severe weather beginning tonight, as early as sunset. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded southeast Missouri to a level 3 (out of 5) and western Kentucky/Southern Illinois to a level 2.
The main timing for this will be between 9 PM tonight until 5 AM Monday morning.
The biggest threats with this system are flooding and strong winds, but an isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. The highest tornado threat is likely across parts of southeast Missouri, near the Arkansas border. Strong winds are a bigger concern than tornadoes for southern Illinois and western Kentucky.
It's important to have a way to receive alerts tonight since this is an overnight severe threat. Make sure emergency alerts are cut on in your phone's settings, use a weather radio, listen to local sirens if your neighborhood has them, keep Channel 3 on and download the free Storm Track 3 app.