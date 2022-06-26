Tracking remaining showers, cooler and drier start to the week

Carterville (WSIL) -- You may have woken up to the sound of thunder and showers this morning after a much needed rainy start to our Sunday. Temperatures are cooler than what we've seen lately in our region as we've hit the upper 70s, lower 80s.
Radar this afternoon is beginning to clear up as the cold front, the reason we saw showers and storms today, is continuing to move eastward.
Also thanks to the cold front, we'll be a little chilly tonight as we drop into the low 60s, upper 50s. Great chance to give the AC a break.
We'll stick with the "cooler" trend through Wednesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will only be in the 80s, below our 'normal' high of 88.
The cold front is also going to keep us dry to start the week. Dew points will be in the 50s, making it feel really comfortable and not so humid outside.
If you didn't see any rain today, or maybe less than you hoped, we do have a couple more chances to see some in the forecast at the end of the week.