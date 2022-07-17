Tracking more showers & storms today and tomorrow morning, hot week ahead

WSIL (Carterville) -- Some much needed rain has finally returned to the region as showers and storms began to roll in last night from the west. Showers are continuing through the afternoon and into the evening.
Nice cool off today as well with highs in the region only hitting the mid 70s-80s as the cold front is making its way though.
Rain chances have minimized right now but the second wave of widespread rain will return between 5 and 9 PM.
The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our region to a slight (2 out of 5) threat for most of us with our farthest north town like Mount Vernon, still at a marginal risk (1 out of 5).
Biggest threats to watch for this evening are gusty winds, localized flooding from pockets of heavy rain and hail.
We're continuing to track rain into the night as well. Not a huge temperature difference overnight, dipping into the mid 70s.
Rain chances still lingerer into Monday but clouds should quickly clear up by the afternoon if you have any plans.
The rest of the week looks hot and dry, with highs consistently in the 90s and a heat index in the triple digits.