Tracking flurries and cold air today -- quiet weekend ahead

WSIL (Carterville) -- We dove right back into the deep end of winter for our Friday with temperatures back in the upper 20s. We're even tracking a bit of winter weather today thanks to the low pressure that brought us storms and rain yesterday.
Flurries will continue through the afternoon and very light accumulation on elevated surfaces is possible.
Temperatures will have a hard time getting close to our seasonal high. Instead we'll remain in the mid 30s this afternoon and evening. Clouds will be sticking around the entire day but will begin clearing overnight.
In the wake of yesterdays front, winds will be pretty breezy out of the northwest in the teens.
The clouds will clear just in time for our Saturday. We expect a fairly quiet weekend ahead and temperatures will slowly rebound and become warmer.
Shower chances hold off until Monday, but then we'll have a hard timing finding dry weather for the rest of the week.