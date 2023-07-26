Tracking 'feel like' temperatures of 110 degrees -- heat advisory in place through the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- Even with the additional cloud cover today, it's still pretty uncomfortable out there. Temperatures have climbed back into the upper 80s, low 90s with heat indices nearing 100 degrees.
We stay warm through the afternoon and evening, only falling to the 80s after sunset. We may also see a few strays showers but most of us will be staying dry.
A Heat Advisory has been put in place for almost the entire region. Everyone's advisory goes from now until this weekend. Heat indices will be pushing 115 degrees multiple days with temperatures possibly hitting or getting close to 100.
The heat dome we've been tracking over the southwest has continued to expand towards our region, keeping it very warm even through this weekend and next week.