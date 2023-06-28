Tracking dangerous heat to end the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- We have a pretty active end to the work week for a few reasons. Today we're tracking highs pushing 90 across the region. While there are a few clouds hanging around today, most of what we're seeing is haze from wildfire smoke.
We also have an air quality alert in place for this evening through late Thursday. If you do have any outdoor plans, try to limit your overall time outdoor or just be cautious of how much time you're outdoors. Temperatures overnight will stay very warm into the mid 70s.
We'll see a pattern shift tomorrow with a heat dome moving from Texas towards the East. It'll funnel in warm and humid air into our region, driving highs into the triple digits and heat indices even higher. We have a Heat Advisory in place for the ENTIRE region until 8 PM Friday.
Along with the heat, we'll see a chance for some severe storms tomorrow evening. The Storm Prediction Center has blanketed our northeast counties under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk. The largest concern being very strong winds and hail.
After we get through the rest of the work week, the weekend unfortunately isn't looking much better. We'll continue to see heat indices in the mid 90s and more rounds of storms are possible.