Tracking dangerous heat to end the work week

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak afternoon heat
index values from 110 to 115.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri, portions of southwest Illinois, and
far western Kentucky, along and west of a line from Marion
Illinois, through Paducah Kentucky, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity. However,
thunderstorms are forecast to remain isolated at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield,
Illinois, has called for an Air Quality Action Day for high levels
of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in the air from now through 7 PM CDT
Thursday for southern Illinois.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Tracking dangerous heat to end the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- We have a pretty active end to the work week for a few reasons. Today we're tracking highs pushing 90 across the region. While there are a few clouds hanging around today, most of what we're seeing is haze from wildfire smoke. 

We also have an air quality alert in place for this evening through late Thursday. If you do have any outdoor plans, try to limit your overall time outdoor or just be cautious of how much time you're outdoors. Temperatures overnight will stay very warm into the mid 70s.

thu fri heat

We'll see a pattern shift tomorrow with a heat dome moving from Texas towards the East. It'll funnel in warm and humid air into our region, driving highs into the triple digits and heat indices even higher. We have a Heat Advisory in place for the ENTIRE region until 8 PM Friday.

SPC

Along with the heat, we'll see a chance for some severe storms tomorrow evening. The Storm Prediction Center has blanketed our northeast counties under a Slight (2 out of 5) risk. The largest concern being very strong winds and hail. 

temps & hi

After we get through the rest of the work week, the weekend unfortunately isn't looking much better. We'll continue to see heat indices in the mid 90s and more rounds of storms are possible. 

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

