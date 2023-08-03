Tracking additional rain and flooding for tonight and tomorrow

WSIL (Carterville, IL)-- Parts of our region saw a few inches of rain last night, with areas in Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties receiving over 6 inches of rain. There was another area just north of the region that also received over 6 inches of rainfall.
We are experiencing a break in the way of rainfall right now and this has allowed the sun to poke out in a few spots, and temperatures for most of the region are in the mid 80s.
We are tracking the possibility of additional rainfall tonight with isolated to scattered storms to develop this evening and linger overnight. For this reason, the weather service has extended the flood watch until 12PM tomorrow.