.The Flood Watch has been extended until midday Friday. Additional
expected rainfall later today and especially tonight could mean more
flooding, particularly for those areas already hard hit with heavy
rains from last night.

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...The entire Quad State region of southeast Missouri,
southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. There are a couple small rivers forecast
to rise above flood stage overnight and additional rainfall may
further heighten their rise or cause other similar rises on area
rivers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- More storm development is expected later today and especially
overnight tonight across the Quad State. Depending upon where
you are and how much rainfall you've already had, even one
storm could produce flooding in your area. Tonight's storms
may also repeat over the same areas, so this will aggravate
existing as well as promote and expand additional flood
concerns.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Tracking additional rain and flooding for tonight and tomorrow

Rainfall last night

WSIL (Carterville, IL)-- Parts of our region saw a few inches of rain last night, with areas in Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties receiving over 6 inches of rain. There was another area just north of the region that also received over 6 inches of rainfall.

This Evening's Forecast

We are experiencing a break in the way of rainfall right now and this has allowed the sun to poke out in a few spots, and temperatures for most of the region are in the mid 80s.

Possible storms tonight

We are tracking the possibility of additional rainfall tonight with isolated to scattered storms to develop this evening and linger overnight.  For this reason, the weather service has extended the flood watch until 12PM tomorrow.

Flood Risk tonight
While totals will not be as high as they were last night into this morning, any additional rainfall could become a flooding concern. There is also a level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk for this afternoon and into tonight for parts of Southeastern Missouri, and parts of western Kentucky, though it is not expected to be as severe as last night. 
 
Looking ahead to the weekend, we are tracking several chances of rain and storms and temperatures in the mid 80s. 

