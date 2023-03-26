Tracking a wet end to this beautiful Sunday, cooler start to the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- We got some well deserved dry time and sunshine today, along with very warm temperatures. Highs climbed well above our seasonal high into the low 70s.
Even on a beautiful day like today, we can't seem to escape rain chances. We're seeing clouds return thanks to a front, which will also be bringing tonight's chance of rain.
Most of it will fall overnight but isolated showers may linger on your Monday morning commute. Totals remain under a quarter inch for most. Lows will fall into the low 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s.
Behind the front is much cooler air. Highs to start the work week will be roughly 20 degrees cooler than today, only in the mid 50s.
We're staying dry for midweek before the next chance of rain returns late Thursday into Friday. Friday looks like another day that we need to be weather aware so just make sure to have that in the back of your mind.