...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Water levels continue to rise along the Big Muddy River with minor
flooding occurring. At Plumfield, the river is forecast to crest
late this evening, then fall below flood stage Friday morning. At
Murphysboro, the river is forecast to crest above moderate flood
stage Wednesday evening, then remain in flood through the weekend.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
to Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tracking a wet end to this beautiful Sunday, cooler start to the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- We got some well deserved dry time and sunshine today, along with very warm temperatures. Highs climbed well above our seasonal high into the low 70s. 

Even on a beautiful day like today, we can't seem to escape rain chances. We're seeing clouds return thanks to a front, which will also be bringing tonight's chance of rain. 

Most of it will fall overnight but isolated showers may linger on your Monday morning commute. Totals remain under a quarter inch for most. Lows will fall into the low 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s. 

Behind the front is much cooler air. Highs to start the work week will be roughly 20 degrees cooler than today, only in the mid 50s. 

We're staying dry for midweek before the next chance of rain returns late Thursday into Friday. Friday looks like another day that we need to be weather aware so just make sure to have that in the back of your mind. 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

