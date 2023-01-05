Tracking a little sun today -- quiet pattern continues until the weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today is expected to be pretty nice considering it's January. We're waking up to temperatures a bit cooler near freezing but we'll warm up as sunshine tries to peek through the cloudy skies. The steady breeze out of the West continues but otherwise, not a terrible day if you have any plans.
This afternoon highs will be a bit cooler than yesterday as we climb into the upper 30s, low 40s.
Tomorrow expect more of the same but with a bit more sunshine. The quiet pattern continues until late Friday, early Saturday as the next chance of showers returns.
A low pressure will travel across the Plains lifting a warm front over our region, bringing clouds and rain through Saturday and parts of Sunday. The good news is this weekend is by no means a wash out.
The warm January trend is continuing through the next two weeks as above average highs are expected.