Tracking a little sun today -- quiet pattern continues until the weekend

today

WSIL (Carterville) -- Today is expected to be pretty nice considering it's January. We're waking up to temperatures a bit cooler near freezing but we'll warm up as sunshine tries to peek through the cloudy skies. The steady breeze out of the West continues but otherwise, not a terrible day if you have any plans. 

afternoon

This afternoon highs will be a bit cooler than yesterday as we climb into the upper 30s, low 40s. 

tomorrow

Tomorrow expect more of the same but with a bit more sunshine. The quiet pattern continues until late Friday, early Saturday as the next chance of showers returns. 

rain

A low pressure will travel across the Plains lifting a warm front over our region, bringing clouds and rain through Saturday and parts of Sunday. The good news is this weekend is by no means a wash out. 

warm temp

The warm January trend is continuing through the next two weeks as above average highs are expected. 

Tags

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

