Tracking a few showers and warmer temperatures to end February

WSIL (Carterville) -- While we're still a little over 3 weeks away from the official start of Spring but the 'spring-like' weather has made a return today with highs in the low 50s and blue skies. The two big factors that typically come with spring are warm temperatures and rain... both are on the way!
We're staying dry as far as tonight goes but clouds will begin filling in during the next few hours and overnight ahead of a front. Lows tonight will be mild only falling into the low 40s.
Tomorrow the rain chances will really pick up overnight and early Monday morning, making for a pretty wet commute.
Wind will also be a big factor Sunday into Monday thanks to a tight pressure gradient. Winds will move in from the southwest with gusts between 40 to 55 mph. While a Wind Advisory isn't in place yet, the chances of it happening are likely. Criteria isn't far away from a warning either so it's something to keep an eye on.
The good news is the severe threat is fairly low for us at home. The Plains will see the worst of it tomorrow before moving over central Kentucky by Monday.
Our 6 to 10 day temperature outlook is continuing to trend above average for the start of March.