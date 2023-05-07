Tracking a few severe storms today -- active pattern stays for the start of the work week

WSIL (Carterville) -- It was a fairly active morning for many of us with golf ball sized hail reported across parts of southern Illinois and multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. This afternoon a very large portion has continued to see warnings.
The active weather will continue into the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of our region in a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather with the biggest threat being large hail and strong winds.
A watch has been issued for most of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and some of southeastern Missouri until 9 PM tonight. Conditions will really be favorable for a few strong storms.
If you have any plans this evening, especially for our eastern counties, it would best to move them indoors. Radar is continuing to show a large amount of lightning, heavy rain, large hail and strong winds.
We'll continue to see off and on showers and storms into the evening, overnight and to start the work week.
We continue to stay in this pattern with chances of rain and storms throughout the week. Highs this week will also trend unseasonably warm into the low 80s. Continue to stay weather aware!