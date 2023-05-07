 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 195 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              HAMILTON
JACKSON               JEFFERSON             JOHNSON
MASSAC                PERRY                 POPE
PULASKI               SALINE                UNION
WAYNE                 WILLIAMSON

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALLOWAY              CARLISLE
FULTON                GRAVES                HICKMAN
LIVINGSTON            MARSHALL              MCCRACKEN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

CAPE GIRARDEAU        MISSISSIPPI           PERRY
SCOTT

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, CAIRO,
CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, FAIRFIELD,
GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HERRIN, HICKMAN, JACKSON, JONESBORO,
MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PINCKNEYVILLE,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WICKLIFFE.

Tracking a few severe storms today -- active pattern stays for the start of the work week

spc

WSIL (Carterville) -- It was a fairly active morning for many of us with golf ball sized hail reported across parts of southern Illinois and multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings. This afternoon a very large portion has continued to see warnings. 

The active weather will continue into the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the majority of our region in a Slight (2 out of 5) risk for severe weather with the biggest threat being large hail and strong winds. 

severe thunderstorm watch

A watch has been issued for most of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and some of southeastern Missouri until 9 PM tonight. Conditions will really be favorable for a few strong storms. 

radar tn

If you have any plans this evening, especially for our eastern counties, it would best to move them indoors. Radar is continuing to show a large amount of lightning, heavy rain, large hail and strong winds. 

hourly

We'll continue to see off and on showers and storms into the evening, overnight and to start the work week. 

precip chances

We continue to stay in this pattern with chances of rain and storms throughout the week. Highs this week will also trend unseasonably warm into the low 80s. Continue to stay weather aware! 

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

