Track Santa as he delivers gifts with NORAD

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Santa Claus is coming to town! He's made his list, and he's checked it twice. Now Santa is on his sleigh delivering presents to all the good children out there!

For the 66th year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa, his sleigh, and flying reindeer.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SANTA TRACKER LIVE!

There's even an app, compatible with both iPhones and Google phones, that tracks Santa's trip as well.

The tradition began in 1955 when Col. Harry Shoup of the Continental Air Defense Command took a call from a child looking for Santa after dialing a misprinted phone number for a department store.

Families can call the Santa Tracker Hotline at 1-877-Hi-NORAD.

You can follow jolly ol' Saint Nick's progress here https://www.noradsanta.org/

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

