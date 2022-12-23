Track Santa as he delivers gifts with NORAD

(WSIL) -- Santa Claus is coming to town! He's made his list, and he's checked it twice. Now Santa is on his sleigh delivering presents to all the good children out there!
For the 67th year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa, his sleigh, and flying reindeer.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SANTA TRACKER LIVE!
There's even an app, compatible with both iPhones and Google phones, that tracks Santa's trip as well.
The tradition began in 1955 when Col. Harry Shoup of the Continental Air Defense Command took a call from a child looking for Santa after dialing a misprinted phone number for a department store.
Families can call the Santa Tracker Hotline at 1-877-Hi-NORAD.
You can follow jolly ol' Saint Nick's progress here https://www.noradsanta.org/
You can even ask Amazon Alexa or push the OnStar button to know where Santa is!