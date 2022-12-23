 Skip to main content
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills continue. Wind chills as low as -10
to -25. Winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, diminishing
only slightly through Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some power outages have been reported. No
heat in this environment can become dangerous quickly. The
dangerous cold will continue through Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling or if you must be outside for any length
of time. Dress in layers and cover your head and hands.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Track Santa as he delivers gifts with NORAD

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Santa Claus is coming to town! He's made his list, and he's checked it twice. Now Santa is on his sleigh delivering presents to all the good children out there!

For the 67th year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) is tracking Santa, his sleigh, and flying reindeer.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SANTA TRACKER LIVE!

There's even an app, compatible with both iPhones and Google phones, that tracks Santa's trip as well.

The tradition began in 1955 when Col. Harry Shoup of the Continental Air Defense Command took a call from a child looking for Santa after dialing a misprinted phone number for a department store.

Families can call the Santa Tracker Hotline at 1-877-Hi-NORAD.

You can follow jolly ol' Saint Nick's progress here https://www.noradsanta.org/

You can even ask Amazon Alexa or push the OnStar button to know where Santa is!

