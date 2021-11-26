Toys for Tots drive underway in Carbondale

(WSIL) -- 10,000 toys, that's how many were distributed to children in Southern Illinois last year through Toys for Tots.
They hope to give out more this year. But, it's no easy task and someone has to do it.
"All I care about is that it happens and somebody is happy at Christmas time." said Skip Cosgrove.
Cosgrove, is a Marine Corps Veteran, a janitor, a coordinator and he has lots and lots of toys.
"I think it's something, it fills a need in society."
But this time of year, Cosgrove's biggest role is volunteer.
For 17 years he's helped with Toys for Tots. Cosgrove is a Marine Corps Veteran and part of the Shawnee Marine Corps Detachment.
"We're an organization that can fill that gap."
Cosgrove picks up the bins you see at the store.
Then, he and volunteers bag up the toys, and get them ready for all those good boys and girls.
"It's the generosity of people and the accomplishment of being able to really pull that all together."
Cosgrove's grandson even compares him to Santa.
But, Skip will be the first to tell you, he doesn't do it for the recognition.
"People who volunteer, that's what makes it work nd either they volunteer their time to bag toys or distribute toys or pick up toys or whatever the case might be."
He even shared one of his favorite full-circle moments.
"We've got kids that are social work students that are volunteering here with us. One young lady here told us that when she was young if it wasn't for toys for tots she wouldn't have had any toys on Christmas."
If you need help or toys this Christmas, all you need to do is call 618-303-0149.
If you plan on calling, you'll want to do that by Thursday, December 2nd.
After that, they'll have to pack all those toys up.
You can also donate toys at any of the Toys for Tots collection bins in Carbondale.
Cosgrove says they especially need toys for six month to two-year-olds and nine to 10 and 11 year olds.