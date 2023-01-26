Townspeople come together to lend a hand to help others in their community

MARBLE HILL, MISSOURI (WSIL) – Even with all the power outages throughout southeast Missouri, people in Bollinger County are making sure businesses can stay open and people can stay warm.
Marble Hill is a small town of about 1500 people. So when an emergency hits it's not uncommon to see neighbor, helping neighbor.
“This is pretty much anytime we have something like this,” said Becky Wiginton, co-owner of Old Lutesville Emporium. "Our business community, our community around it, and first responders all work together and try to help each other with what we can do.”
For the past few days, thousands of people throughout Southeast Missouri have been without power including hundreds in Bollinger County. Although power is back in several areas, some are still waiting.
Wiginton and her business partner Lori Vandeven share a large space with Grojean's Snack Shack. Because of the loss of power at her home -- the owner of the snack shack originally posted on social media that she was closing for the day.
"We actually said, ‘no we'll open your store and just have it open for limited supply,’” Wiginton recalls.
Not only that, Wiginton opened her space up for anyone dealing with the cold, to come in and get warm and enjoy their company.
"This morning there were still several families without power so we made a post that, if anyone is without power, and hasn't eaten a hot meal, I don't cook, but I can make a hot cup of coffee and open a can of soup, and I'll be happy to do that for you,” she confessed.
People took her up on her offer, as Wiginton says several people came in just for the coffee and soup.
"We have had families come in and get warm soup and hot cup of coffee to warm up,” said Wiginton
Other similar posts started popping up on social media as people opened their homes to those dealing with the loss of power.
“There [were] dozens of posts that said if you still don't have power, my house is open to you,” said Wiginton.