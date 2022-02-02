Towing services say stay inside to avoid getting stuck

MARION (WSIL)---Vernell's Interstate Service gets back to back calls from those who have gotten stuck while driving in the wintry weather.
Vernell's has 8 trucks to help tow people who get stuck and those trucks are being put to use.
If you get stuck, either police will report to towing companies, or you can call directly to the company and they will try to find you as quickly as possible.
But as more calls continue to come in, those 8 trucks can only respond to so many calls at a time.
So the best way to prevent getting stuck, is to stay home.
"If you have four wheel drive, or if you have two wheel drive, no one drives well on ice. Everybody has problems with ice. So it doesn't matter what you drive. Everything does bad on ice," said Dustin Halliday, the Service Director at Vernell's.
If you have to drive in the winter weather, slow down and move over when you see tow trucks working.