Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter,
Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois.

* WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are
possible due to the ice and wind. Travel due to the snow, sleet,
and freezing rain could be nearly impossible and should be
avoided unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions
could impact those travelers during tonight's commute and again
during the morning and evening commutes on Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the
accumulation of mixed precipitation will be now through noon on
Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Towing services say stay inside to avoid getting stuck

  Updated
  • 0
Vernell's Interstate Service

MARION (WSIL)---Vernell's Interstate Service gets back to back calls from those who have gotten stuck while driving in the wintry weather.

Vernell's has 8 trucks to help tow people who get stuck and those trucks are being put to use.

If you get stuck, either police will report to towing companies, or you can call directly to the company and they will try to find you as quickly as possible.

But as more calls continue to come in, those 8 trucks can only respond to so many calls at a time.

So the best way to prevent getting stuck, is to stay home.

"If you have four wheel drive, or if you have two wheel drive, no one drives well on ice. Everybody has problems with ice. So it doesn't matter what you drive. Everything does bad on ice," said Dustin Halliday, the Service Director at Vernell's. 

If you have to drive in the winter weather, slow down and move over when you see tow trucks working.

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

