Touch of Nature to hold mountain bike festival

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Touch of Nature Environmental Center will hold their third and final event in the Catalyst Race Series.
They will hold a Catalyst Mountain Bike Festival with a mountain bike race, meal packages and live music. You don't have to be an expert rider. They even have a kids race. Organizers says it'll be a great weekend to just get outside and enjoy the fall scenery.
"We want people who want to compete to come out and have a really good race but what we really want is to introduce mountain biking to the southern Illinois area. We want to do it in a really fun and easy kind of way," says Brian Croft, Assistant Director of Outdoor Education and Recreation at Touch of Nature Environmental Center.
The festival is Friday, November 19th to the 21st. The race is on Saturday, November 20th. The proceeds will go to building 30 miles of trail at Touch of Nature. The deadline to register is Wednesday, November 17th.