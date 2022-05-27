Touch of Nature kicks off its summer camps in early June

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Touch on Nature will begin its first week of summer camps in early June.
Touch of Nature is gearing up for another year of summer camps and introducing the EdVenture Camp series. Camps will last for six weeks and includes Forest Day Camp for ages 4-5, Forest Camps for ages 6-7, Eco-Adventure Camps for ages 8-9, and Underway Camps for ages 13-16. For more information and registration click here.
Brian Croft is the Assistant Director of Outdoor Education and Recreation at Touch of Nature, and he stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more.