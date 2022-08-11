"We'll be ready next time." Mayfield tornado survivors reflect after 8 month anniversary

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- It's been eight months since a deadly tornado went through Mayfield, Kentucky.
“We were watching the news for a bit and it said it would be catastrophic. Life changing. I really thought we would have this little tornado. Like a little EF 1 like I’ve seen before." said Danielle Ford.
“They were tracking it for us and I could hear in their voice this is not the same as before.” said Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan.
O’Nan took shelter in her home, a half-mile from the candle factory.
“I heard it. I just kept waiting to hear broken glass and tree limbs hitting. Well I thought, foolishly, well maybe it just picked up and went over our downtown but it wasn’t but 2 minutes before the fire chief called saying, it’s bad. It's bad." said O'Nan.
Danielle Ford lives in Mayfield where she and her sons worked at the candle factory.
She decides to stay home after her son, Christopher skipped school, a decision that would save her life.
“Somebody just made a statement on Facebook, that the tornado had hit the Candle Factory.” said Ford.
The tornado, now taking aim and coming towards Ford.
“I remember sitting in the hall way with my son. It sounded like a train going by. You could feel the house. You could see the windows." said Danielle.
That’s when her second oldest, Dakoda Hawkins arrives, after having been to the factory.
“I held him as he cried. He could hear people screaming and there was nothing he could do. He said, Mom I could hear them as I was driving away, screaming for help.” said Danielle.
Friends of the mother and son, were trapped inside. So they set out to help.
"I started coming through town and the sparks were flying everywhere. One of my buddies called me, finally got connection. He was in the corner.” said Dakoda Hawkins.
He walked nearly 3 miles through the damage to get to his friends and coworkers.
"6 shovels in my hand batteries, overalls, three different sets of clothes on and dripping wet." said Hawkins.
8 people died within the candle factory, including several friends of Fords and Hawkins.
"One of my buddies that I worked with, I called him grandpa. He taught me everything from the day I got out of high school. But that night when he told me he loved me, if he didn’t make it out it hit me the most.” said Hawkins.
From the loss, the community continues to grow back.
"There’s still people here everyday willing to help someone out.” said Ford.
"Immediately the people of this town hopped to it and did what we always do and helped each other out.” said O'Nan.
And now 8 months since the tragedy.
“It doesn’t feel like it’s been that long. Our town is very... we are getting there. But there was a lot of loss. The next time we’ll be ready. A lot more ready than we were this time.”
In the center of the town, 23 trees have been planted to stand tall for the 23 lives lost.
A plan is being developed to install community storm shelters on the north and south end of the town.
Dakoda Hawkins is now working as a volunteer fire fighter in Mayfield.
He says he was inspired by first responders and wants to help out.
Over the next 10 days, Broadway, 6th, and 8th streets in Mayfield will remained closed for building demolitions related to the tornado.
