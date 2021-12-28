Replacement food benefits, hot food purchases available to Kentuckians impacted by tornadoes

(WSIL) -- Kentuckians receiving federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits who lost food due to the storms or related power outages when the Dec. 10-11 storms and tornadoes devastated Western Kentucky can request benefit replacement and use benefits to purchase hot food.
Current SNAP beneficiaries can call the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) at 855-306-8959 or visit their county’s DCBS office to request replacements.
Replacements can be requested until Jan. 8, 2022.
Another waiver, approved Dec. 23, provides automatic replacements of December benefits to some residents of Warren County, Hickman County, Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Auburn and Pembroke. This replacement applies to households who received their December benefits prior to the storms.
SNAP households not covered by this automatic replacement will need to call DCBS to request a replacement.
A third waiver allows the purchase of hot food from authorized SNAP retailers with their benefits. Kentuckians residing in the following counties may make hot food purchases through Jan. 17, 2022:
- Adair
- Allen
- Barren
- Butler
- Caldwell
- Calloway
- Carlisle
- Casey
- Christian
- Crittenden
- Daviess
- Edmonson
- Fulton
- Graves
- Green
- Hancock
- Hardin
- Hart
- Hickman
- Hopkins
- Larue
- Livingston
- Logan
- Lyon
- Marion
- Marshall
- McClean
- McCracken
- Metcalfe
- Muhlenberg
- Ohio
- Simpson
- Taylor
- Todd
- Trigg
- Warren
- Webster
USDA emphasized the importance of the waiver, noting that many Kentucky residents evacuated to shelters, cannot store food, and lack access to cooking facilities as a result.
Gov. Andy Beshear today said, “Kentuckians have suffered terribly from these historic storms and we are thankful that these additional food benefits are available to help nourish those in need.”
The Governor urged those affected by the storms to visit governor.ky.gov/tornado resources to learn more about the food benefits and other resources for storm survivors.
Kentuckians who believe they may be eligible to receive SNAP benefits should call the DCBS call center at 1-855-306-8959 or visit kynect.ky.gov to apply. Applications may also be made at local DCBS offices.