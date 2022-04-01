 Skip to main content
NWS: EF-0 tornado traveled through Franklin County Wednesday

  • Updated
FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Another tornado touched down in Franklin County on Wednesday. 

The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado traveled through parts of Franklin County, including Akin. 

The twister touched down around 5:20 p.m. and traveled just under 5 miles. It contained winds up to 80 miles per hour and was about 100 yards wide. 

No injuries were reported, but our News 3 team did find several tree limbs down and other property damage. 

An EF-1 tornado was confirmed to have traveled through White County, including Carmi also on Wednesday. That twister also left behind a trail of damage. 

