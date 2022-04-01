NWS: EF-0 tornado traveled through Franklin County Wednesday

FRANKLIN COUNTY (WSIL) -- Another tornado touched down in Franklin County on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service confirms an EF-0 tornado traveled through parts of Franklin County, including Akin.
The twister touched down around 5:20 p.m. and traveled just under 5 miles. It contained winds up to 80 miles per hour and was about 100 yards wide.
No injuries were reported, but our News 3 team did find several tree limbs down and other property damage.
Our damage survey confirmed that an EF-0 tornado occurred in eastern Franklin County, Illinois on March 30. Additionals details can be found on our event webpage: https://t.co/HmtpaUgsz4 pic.twitter.com/fh4nYO4aa5— NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) April 1, 2022
An EF-1 tornado was confirmed to have traveled through White County, including Carmi also on Wednesday. That twister also left behind a trail of damage.
