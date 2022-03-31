National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Carmi Wednesday

CARMI (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in White County Wednesday evening.
The NWS says the twister was an EF-1 with peak winds up to 100 mph. The tornado traveled just under 8 miles from south of Brownsville to Carmi and was about 400 yards wide.
No injuries have been reported with this storm, but residents are cleaning up after damage was left behind.
Our damage survey team has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with peak winds up to 100 mph occurred in Carmi, IL (White County) on the evening of March 30. Full details on our event webpage: https://t.co/HmtpaUgsz4 pic.twitter.com/B556NHPvHu— NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) March 31, 2022