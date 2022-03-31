 Skip to main content
...Patchy Frost Possible Tonight...

Clouds are forecast to depart from the west to the east, late
tonight, as cold air moves in and across the area. Low
temperatures are forecast in the lower half of the 30s. This will
be cold enough, if the winds diminish along with it, for patchy
frost to develop across the area.

Take precautions now for the potential for patchy frost tonight.
While it is not a sure bet because of the duration the clouds
would need to clear and the winds diminish to allow for its
formation, temperatures will certainly be cool enough. Protect
sensitive or tender young early plants or crops if they are
susceptible to frost.

National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado hit Carmi Wednesday

CARMI (WSIL) -- The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in White County Wednesday evening. 

The NWS says the twister was an EF-1 with peak winds up to 100 mph. The tornado traveled just under 8 miles from south of Brownsville to Carmi and was about 400 yards wide. 

No injuries have been reported with this storm, but residents are cleaning up after damage was left behind. 

Click here for more details. 