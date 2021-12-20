Mayfield tornado victims get help, shelter in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (WSIL) -- Tornado victims from Kentucky are finding help with shelter in southern Illinois.
Since last week, the Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau has been helping displaced tornado victims pay for their stays at local hotels.
The bureau's executive director Trish Steckenrider says a large number of people that have already left Metropolis suffered property damage. Those still in the city have lost everything, Steckenrider said.
Last week, the bureau created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the hotel costs of the tornado victims.
"Some people were still wearing the clothes that they left their house in on Friday when the tornado came through," Steckrider says. "We're not going to let people go homeless... we're just not going to do that."
Steckenrider says there are about 25 hotel rooms that are still occupied with displaced victims. The page has raised nearl $9,000 as of this writing.
If you'd like to help you can donate to the page or you can send monetary donations to:
- Greater Metropolis Convention & Visitors Bureau
- 1348 E. 5th St. Metropolis, Ill., 62960
Anyone wishing to donate any other supplies can take them to city hall.