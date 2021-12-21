Mayfield to Metropolis: Tornado survivors gain solace in Superman's home

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- Trey Williams walked past the Graves County Courthouse on his way to seek shelter at Lowe's the night of December 10.
Williams was fighting a losing battle against gusts that would eventually level the city of Mayfield, Kentucky.
"The wind. I still felt the wind," Williams said. "I was running and it was pushing me back and it was so forceful to where I had to fight against it."
Williams could only think about his son as the tornado neared. Unable to reach Lowe's, Williams found a nearby storm drain and hid in it for two hours. It was him and a family of cats.
"It sounded like a train or a semi-truck," Williams said. "I remember the lightning and then the power going out. And then the leaves flying everywhere. The cats, they were crying that whole night."
Sandra Holmes and her sister survived the storms after finding shelter at the Mayfield YMCA.
"It was very scary. We were in the showers all huddled together when it went through," Holmes said.
Both their homes were destroyed and are now sheltering at the Super 8 hotel free of charge. A GoFundMe page, created by the city's tourism workers, has raised nearly $10,000 to cover displaced victims' hotel costs.
Holmes says the kindness, like the tornado damage, was overwhelming.
"I didn't know where I was going to go. I didn't know what I was going to do. I didn't have a place to call home," Holmes said. "That's the worst part: not having a place to call home."
Holmes now plans to return to her home state of West Virginia, even though her car is having mechanical issues. Setbacks can cause Holmes to lose hope from day-to-day but she plans to push through. There's no other way.
"I'm not going to give up. I have a one-year old grandson in West Virginia I have to get to," Holmes said. "It's just hard."
Williams is staying at the hotel too. His family, including his infant son, survived a powerful tornado just two years after relocating to Mayfield from North Carolina.
Now Williams has to start over again. But strangely, he has the tornado to thank for giving him a fresh perspective on life.
"I even appreciate the breeze on my skin just to be alive. The small things. It means everything now to me," Williams said. "Even a sip of some water. The best thing in the world to me right now."