Mayfield Consumer Products fined $40,000, issued 7 violations by OSHA

MAYFIELD, KY (WSIL) -- Mayfield Consumer Products, the owners of the candle factory where 8 people died in the December tornadoes, has been issued 7 violations by OSHA and fined $40,000.
All the violations are classified as "serious" and are being contested by the company. The case is still open, so violations can be added or removed.
All the violations were issued in early June and each one carried a fine, adding up to the total $40,000, according to the US Department of Labor report.
The report cited multiple fatalities as a result of the collapse.
The violations were cited for:
- Maintenance, safeguards, and operational features for exit routes
- Emergency action plans
- Bloodborne pathogens
