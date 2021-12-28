You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mayfield candle factory employees can pick up belongings Thursday

  • 0
mayfield candle factory

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- Personal property recovered during the rescue and recovery effort at the Mayfield Candle Factory has been turned over to the Graves County Sheriff's Office. 

The sheriff's office will have the items at "His House Ministries," 1250 State Route 303, on Thursday, December 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Items recovered include keys, purses, wallets, cell phones, and other items.

If you had property inside the Candle Factory building, or on your person that may have gotten lost, please come to the location and retrieve your belongings.

You will be asked to provide a description of the items you are missing and every effort possible will be made to identify your property and get it released to you. Please bring a form of ID if possible.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you