Mayfield candle factory employees can pick up belongings Thursday

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- Personal property recovered during the rescue and recovery effort at the Mayfield Candle Factory has been turned over to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office will have the items at "His House Ministries," 1250 State Route 303, on Thursday, December 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Items recovered include keys, purses, wallets, cell phones, and other items.
If you had property inside the Candle Factory building, or on your person that may have gotten lost, please come to the location and retrieve your belongings.
You will be asked to provide a description of the items you are missing and every effort possible will be made to identify your property and get it released to you. Please bring a form of ID if possible.