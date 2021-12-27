Local animal rescue working to help pets displaced by tornadoes

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Pet owners are being helped after the tornado ripped through western Kentucky.
Officials with Wright-Way Rescue say their goal is to relive pressure on animal control facilities right now.
They want to make room for incoming pets that have been displaced because of the storms.
So far they've taken in a group of eight puppies that were owned by one of the workers from the candle factory that died. Officials say it's a big way to give back.
"We want to help as many animals as we can. If anyone wants to help us achieve that goal, we are in desperate need of donations and foster homes to help us with that. Our goal is to not have to say no, to anyone that needs help," said Christina Parker, Director of Adoptions and Communications Programs.
Parker says this is a good reminder to make sure your pets are microchipped.