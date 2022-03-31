"It happened so fast." Akin residents cleaning up storm damage

FRANKLIN CO., IL (WSIL) -- Some people across the region are cleaning up damage after strong storms moved through the region.
"It was all just moving one direction, and it happened so fast."
In the small Franklin County town of Akin, neighbors are helping neighbors.
"That's the first thing you do, make sure everyone is ok. And everybody was. Then you look at the damage and see if there is anything you can do to help." said Akin resident, Wesley Tucker.
A short burst of wind made its way through town.
"It was extremely loud. I could hear it coming from the west. And when it hit it sounded like a tornado." said Kollin Tucker.
It was captured by Turner's home surveillance camera in a brief, but powerful 10-second video at approximately 5:30 Wednesday evening.
"Like a freight train...like a freight train. Very loud."
Tucker says, the video doesn't do it justice when you compare it to the damage the wind caused.
"Once you step out, past after the incident went down, then that's when you saw all the damage."
Damage included tree limbs, shattered windows and part of a barn's roof knocked down.
"It seems like it was in this one little area of Akin. We've been north and south and everywhere else and it seems like nobody else had any other damage. Just seems like it was right here at the blacktop."
Virgil Akin owns the house his son lives in. The home sustained damage because of the storm.
"I just got a call on the phone said the carport got blown over the house and knocked the end of the house out."
When Akin got there -- even more storm damage.
Quite a bit more. I never figured it to knock the end of the house out.
Tucker knows things could have been worse. He's just glad --they weren't
It's not much. Big area but it's our little town. We'll take care of each other.