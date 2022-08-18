Group receives $250,000 to provide free housing to tornado victims

(WSIL) -- A non-profit organization in western Kentucky is helping those in need of housing in Mayfield.
The group Camp Graves is receiving $250,000 from the United Way and the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County to provide rental homes free of charge.
They will be helping families impacted by the tornadoes, then provide housing for future tragedies like fires.
The money will be used to create new housing, assist with temporary housing, repairs and help those in need with basic necessities.
The group will also be providing educational resources as well. Those include GED classes, skills training, budgeting and other financial education, job resources and more.
The group's main goal is to promote growth and teach independence to help those in need get back on their feet.
During the beginning of the tornado recovery, Camp Graves provided over 200,000 meals to those impacted. They also supplied heaters and fuel all winter to 144 homes.