Graves County Office of Emergency Management thanking all tornado relief volunteers

(WSIL) -- Within minutes of hearing about the EF-4 tornado that ravaged Mayfield and so many other communities, hundreds of volunteers were on the way to help. Thousands more started gathering supplies and raising money to send their way.
The Graves County Office of Emergency Management is wanting to thank all those who stepped in to help the community.
The Facebook page is highlighting some of the volunteers that dropped everything and came to assist victims.
"A guy from Boston loaded his van with bagels to feed people and headed this way. Once he handed out the food he volunteered in various capacities for a week before heading home.
A guy from Maryland came this way with a chain saw to help. When he arrived much of the initial tree cutting was done, so he volunteered to work wherever needed. He spend a week lending a hand at the POD distrbution centers.
A Scout troop in Ohio collected household goods, loaded it on a rental truck and headed our way. The estimated they had about $30,000 in supplies donated by their small town.
Carl Hargrove grew up in Mayfield. He now lives in Orlando, FL. He had scheduled his vacation and chose to use it to come to his hometown to help out."
A video also posted shows the perspective of the mass of donations that have come from all over America to help with the recovery effort.
"Mayfield and other communities hit by the tornado have been heartened to see the mass of resources being sent their way. So much so, that finding places to store it, organize it and distribute it are a bit overwhelming."
If you'd like to help, families are in need of gift cards so they can purchase specific items that were lost in the storm.
Gift card donations can be mailed or shipped to the Graves County Health Department, 416 Central Ave, Mayfield, KY 42066. Monetary donations can be sent to the Mayfield-Graves County Tornado Relief Fund, C/O Independence Bank, PO Box 9, Fancy Farm, KY 42039, at any Independence Bank location, or online at https://gofund.me/3dabe793. For more info call the Graves County Donation Hotline at 270-883-0072.