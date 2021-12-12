DONATIONS: How you can help communities hit by tornadoes

(WSIL) -- Multiple communities are working together to help those impacted by tornadoes.
The state of Kentucky has launched their own donation campaign. As of Sunday morning the state has received more than 7,400 donations totaling $829,085.
If you would like to donate visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.
The fund also accepts checks that can be mailed to the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, 5th Floor, Frankfort, KY 40622. Donors are asked to sign the memo "Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund."
The American Red Cross
The non-profit has donated 160 blood products to hospitals in the affected areas.
Anyone interested in helping can log onto redcross.org or call 800-RED CROSS. Mobile phone users can send a quick $10 donation simply by texting "REDCROSS" to the number, 90999.
Feeding America
Feeding America, Kentucky's Heartland is providing ready-to-go emergency meals for victims.
Donors looking to provide the nonprofit with money for the operation can log onto https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/feedingamericaky.
United Way
The United Way's Kentucky branch set up a donation fund for the state's victims.
The nonprofit said the money will support "support immediate needs and long-term recovery for impacted communities."
Anyone interested in donating can log onto uwky.org/tornado.
Salvation Army
The Salvation Army is now accepting monetary donations for tornado victims. You can call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) and designate "KY Tornado Relief" with your gift. You can also click here to donate.
Schnucks
Schnucks customers now have the chance to round up at the register to help tornado victims through December 19.
One hundred percent of the donations will go to the American Red Cross' Disaster Relief Fund.
When you make a purchase at the store, you can ask that your money be rounded up to the next full dollar. That money will then be donated.
GlobalGiving
GlobalGiving has launched the Midwest Tornado Relief Fund to provide urgent assistance to people impacted through 6 U.S. states, including Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.
National donation hotline
National Disaster Distress Hotline provides immediate crisis counseling to those affected by the tornadoes in 6 local states. That number is: 1-800-985-5990.
ANNA
A semi-trailer with Greg's Truck Service is parked at the Shawnee College Extension Center accepting donations until the trailer is full Sunday. Another trailer is offering an additional trailer, truck and driver for more donations.
Main items they are looking for: non-perishable food, bottled water/drinks, clothing, diapers, baby products, hygiene items, dishes/cookware, and household essentials or daily living items.
CAYCE, Ky/Fulton County
Fulton County Emergency Mgmt. has been contacted regarding physical relief & monetary donations for citizens of the Cayce community that were affected by the recent tornado.
Physical items (i.e. bottled water & drinks, non perishable food, hygiene products (i.e. soap, shampoo, deodorant, razors, women personal hygiene item), cleaning supplies,(i.e. disinfectant wipes, cleaning brushes, bleach, sponges, rags, brooms/mops, pails, paper towels, detergent), paper products (paper plates, silverware, garbage bags, cups), work & rubber gloves should be taken to the County Office Building @ 2216 Myron Cory Drive - Hickman, KY.
Deliveries should be made to the back of the office building. Donations are accepted from 2:00 - 8:00 Monday and then forward on Mondays through Fridays from 8:00 - 4:00.
Monetary donations may be made & donated through the Cayce Baptist Church. A special account will be set up & then distributed on a individual need & availability. Monetary donations may be mailed to Cayce Baptist Church Tornado Relief Fund 41 Holly Circle Fulton, KY 42041. Funds will aid in providing necessities to victims.
COBDEN
The Cobden High School FFA Chapter will be collecting donations of pet supplies and new toys for children. They will be accepting donations until December 19.
DU QUOIN
The Du Quoin Fire Department is asking for donations to help storm victims in Mayfield. They'll accept household items, shelter supplies, non-perishables and more.
Donations are being accepted now through later in the week.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Abbott EMS in Franklin County and the Benton Fire Department are accepting donations through the weekend for folks in Kentucky.
They are accepting household items, shelter supplies, non-perishables, baby supplies, personal care items and pet food/supplies.
You can drop off donations at 137 Industrial Park Road in Benton or the Benton Fire Dept. If you have any questions please contact Trevor Holsapple 618-477-1645.
J & L Custom Automotive in Mulkeytown is also collecting donations. You can take donations to 2207 IL 14, in Mulkeytown until Wednesday, when a team will be traveling to Mayfield.
GRAVES COUNTY
A fund for monetary donations has been set up through Independence Bank.
- Mayfield Graves Co Tornado Relief Fund
PO Box 9
Fancy Farm KY 42039
Supply offerings should be directed to 270-247-7772 and deliveries can be taken to the Mayfield-Graves County Fairgrounds.
JOHNSTON CITY
The Johnston City City Hall will be collection donations as well. You can donate Visa money cards, new or gently used clothing, toiletries, household items, gas cards, etc.
They will be making a trip as soon as possible.
MAYFIELD
Mayfield Tornado Relief Fundraiser -- click here to donate.
operationbbqrelief.org The non-profit Operation BBQ Relief will be set up Monday to provide hot meals to anyone who needs it in Mayfield.
Mayfield Community Foundation has set up a tornado relief fund.
They have set up a GoFundMe account that is accepting monetary donations to help those impacted in the community. Click here for more information and to donate.
A food, supply, and cash donation drop-off has been established at Heartland Worship Center off I-24 Exit 7 in Paducah.
Individuals who have material donations or wish to donate cash may call 270-297-7772 or 270-331-0945.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
A food, supply and cash donation drop-off has been established at the McCracken County Emergency Management office at 3700 Coleman Road, Paducah. It will be open until 6 p.m. tonight. This McCracken County drop-off center may be extended into next week, if needed.
METROPOLIS
The Metropolis Fire Station is serving as a drop off point for donations. You can drop off items at the station at 213 W. 7th Street. Items being accepted are water, non-perishable food items, blankets, cleaning supplies, toiletries, flashlights, batteries, etc. (please make sure that articles of clothing are NEW and not used as most of the communities affected are still without power and running water.)
OLIVE BRANCH
The "Horseshoe Bar and Grill" in Olive Branch is taking donations for people who lost their homes in the storm.
They're accepting donations until Christmas, Monday through Saturday from 10am until 9pm and Sunday's starting at 11AM.
You can donate, clothing, blankets and diapers.
POPE COUNTY
Rural Pope County Fire Protection District will be accepting donations as well.
They have a large box sitting right inside the front door of Station 1 at 64 Frank's Road to fill up with anything donated.
Those items include: toiletries, baby formula, diapers/supplies, clothing, shoes, foods, bottled water.
The donations will be taken to Mayfield Fire Department on Tuesday, December 14.
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Illinois MABAS Division 34 - Randolph County will be taking up donations for the victims.
Items needed include: Cleaning supplies, toiletries, pillows, blankets, non-perishables, and bottled water.
Any donations can be dropped off at any MABAS 34 Department: Baldwin, Red Bud, Evansville, Prairie du Rocher, Ellis Grove, Chester, Steeleville, Percy, Coulterville, Tilden, Sparta, or MedStar Ambulance.
ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI
The St. Charles County Regional Emergency Management is accepting donations of bottled beverages, non-perishable food, animal care products and gift cards for Missouri residents impacts by storms.
You can drop those items off at the New Melle Fire Protection District Station #1, 3705 Mill Street. No clothing at this time is being accepted.
If you know of another donation drive that is taking place, send us an email at news@wsiltv.com or send us a message on Facebook.