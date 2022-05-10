5 months after devastating tornadoes, $16 million in relief funds will help provide up to 300 new homes

MAYFIELD (WSIL) -- Exactly 5 months after devastating tornadoes hit western Kentucky, millions in funding is going to help communities rebuild and recover.
Governor Andy Beshear visited Mayfield Tuesday to make several different funding announcements for the region.
NEW HOMES
The Governor announced $16 million from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund will be given to three non-profits to build brand new homes. Habitat for Humanity, the Mayfield-Graves Fuller Center for Housing, and Homes and Hope for Kentucky have each pledged to build 100 new homes in tornado effected areas.
Dozens of homes are set to be completed before the end of the year, with the rest to be completed in the months after.
Homes can be built in the counties that were eligible for individual and household assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA): Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties.
Impacted families can contact each organization to learn more about the process to receive a home.
“The exciting new partnerships we are announcing today are really going to help our Western Kentucky families,” Gov. Beshear said. “If your home was lost in the devastating tornadoes five months ago, we are creating a real path for replacement through the donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the efforts of these nonprofit organizations.”
To date more than $11 million from the tornado relief fund has been provided to families and communities in need. Those funds have been used for uninsured homeowners/renters, funeral expenses and more.
GRAVES COUNTY INVESTMENT
Governor Beshear also announced $230,000 in upgrades at a site in Graves County’s Hickory Industrial Park, increasing the location’s appeal for companies considering new-location or expansion projects.
The investment will include construction of a 150,000-square-foot, pre-graded building pad on 16 acres in the Hickory Industrial Park. The site will include truck drive access and support up to 200 parking spaces on 4.7 acres adjacent to the building pad. The pad will reduce the time to market for prospective companies and expedite the construction process.
SAFE FUND INVESTMENTS
Two more monetary announcements were made during Tuesday's press conference. Portions of Mayfield will be receiving money from the SAFE Fund legislation, which is a total of $155 million appointed by lawmakers to aid schools, cities, counties and local utilities impacted by the tornado outbreak in December.
The City of Mayfield is receiving $2.8 million and the Mayfield Electric and Water Services will receive $2 million. The electric and water service lost 20 buildings and nearly all of their infrastructure in the storms.
“The City of Mayfield is so grateful to Gov. Beshear and our legislative representation, especially Rep. Richard Heath and Sen. Jason Howell, for their diligent efforts in working to procure SAFE funding and to begin the process of disbursement of those funds to the areas so horribly devastated by the December tornado,” said Mayor Kathy O’Nan. “We look forward to the recovery and rebuilding of our city, and this funding is a big step in that process.”
Rep. Richard Heath, who represents Graves County and part of McCracken County, said of today’s announcements: “While life here is far from back to normal, I’m extremely glad to see us continue to make strides towards not only restoring our region but building back stronger for the next generation. The investments announced today complement the work already being done on the local level and serve as a reminder that Kentuckians across the state have not forgotten the storms of December 2021, nor will their leaders fail to help Graves County rebuild.”
“I am very proud of the strength and resilience shown by those who remain committed to rebuilding our homes and communities affected by these storms,” said Sen. Jason Howell, who represents Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Lyon, Trigg counties. “We are fortunate to have strong and dedicated leadership in our local city and county officials as we continue down the long path of recovery.”