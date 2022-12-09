1 Year Later: Looking back at the devastation and recovery of the western Kentucky tornadoes

(WSIL) -- It has been one year since large, violent tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky.
Three major tornadoes swept across the area leaving behind their own path of destruction. EF-1, EF-3, and EF-4 tornadoes were confirmed.
Those twisters killed 80 people that night and in the days following. Mayfield was the hardest hit with 22 total deaths. Thousands of people were left without a home or a place to go and communities were completely leveled.
Eight of the victims were killed when the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory collapsed.
The Storm Track 3 weather team was on the air consistently for 6 and a half hours, bringing you the latest updates, warnings and pleas to get to safety.
After all the destruction, people from across the country came together to raise money, donate toys, and help each other rebuild.
The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund raised more than $52 million dollars to help Kentuckians and families as they rebuild and continue recovering.
The News 3 team brought you stories of resilience and how people came together in their time of need.
Governor Andy Beshear reflected back on that tragic night and the days to follow saying, "One year later, I see more hope for this region."
"While our state’s bright future is on the horizon, we still have work to do to rebuild Western Kentucky; but we are strong. These tornadoes destroyed so much, but we have proven that while we may get knocked down, no natural disaster can break us," said Gov. Beshear. "Western Kentucky, we are here for you today, tomorrow and every day it takes to bring back what was lost. And we will get through this together."