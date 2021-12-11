Tornadoes leaves behind damage in western Kentucky

(WSIL) -- Multiple agencies are responding to western Kentucky communities impacted by tornado damage.
Kentucky State Police are reporting significant damage in Mayfield.
There are reports of the candle factory has collapsed and there is significant damage to many of the buildings in the area.
Officials say a shelter is being set up at Mayfield High School, and Fire Station 1 on E. Broadway Street.
Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency based on major tornado damage in multiple Western Kentucky counties.
Beshear has activated the Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police.
Beshear is expected to give an update at 4 am.