Tornado Watch in effect until 8 PM for most of the region

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County. Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Franklin and Williamson Counties. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 16.2 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&