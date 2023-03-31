Tornado Watch in effect until 8 PM for most of the region

WSIL (Carterville) -- A Tornado Watch is in place for most of the region until 8 PM tonight. This is a particularly dangerous situation.
Storms are expected to begin developing by mid-afternoon across southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. By 4 p.m., storms should be tracking into southeast Missouri and then move into southern Illinois and western Kentucky within a few hours. The atmosphere will be very conducive for severe storms with several supercells possible.
Make sure to have multiple ways to receive alerts and have a safety plan in place.