Tornado Watch in Effect through 8 PM, tracking showers and storms before clearing up tomorrow

Carterville (WSIL) -- As a cold front approaches from the west this afternoon, clouds and gusty winds have begun to move into the area ahead of the showers/storms.
The timing of these storms are between 3 PM until 10 PM, but as the storms track further east, they're likely to lose some intensity.
These storms may produce large hail, strong winds, and a brief tornado or two.
Tonight, skies are expected to clear and stay clear through Sunday. Our next chance of rain returns on Monday and stick around for most of the work week.