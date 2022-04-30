Tornado Watch in Effect through 8 PM, tracking showers and storms before clearing up tomorrow

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 164 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER FRANKLIN JACKSON JEFFERSON PERRY UNION WILLIAMSON IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER PERRY RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, DONIPHAN, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, AND WEST FRANKFORT.