 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 164 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              JACKSON
JEFFERSON             PERRY                 UNION
WILLIAMSON

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                PERRY                 RIPLEY
SCOTT                 STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU,
CARBONDALE, DONIPHAN, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL,
MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, PERRYVILLE, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POPLAR BLUFF, SIKESTON, VAN BUREN, AND WEST FRANKFORT.

Tornado Watch in Effect through 8 PM, tracking showers and storms before clearing up tomorrow

  • Updated
  • 0
tornado watch

Carterville (WSIL) -- As a cold front approaches from the west this afternoon, clouds and gusty winds have begun to move into the area ahead of the showers/storms. 

5 pm radar

The timing of these storms are between 3 PM until 10 PM, but as the storms track further east, they're likely to lose some intensity. 

Threats

These storms may produce large hail, strong winds, and a brief tornado or two. 

rain

Tonight, skies are expected to clear and stay clear through Sunday. Our next chance of rain returns on Monday and stick around for most of the work week. 

Tags

Recommended for you