Tornado Watch for Southeastern Missouri

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to increase over the Quad State region overnight. Rainfall amounts of two to locally four inches of rain can be expected through Monday morning with this dynamic weather system. This will cause scattered flooding issues to develop. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * WHEN...Through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more widespread during the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall rates in and near thunderstorms will exceed the ability for the ground to absorb the torrential rainfall and the creeks and streams to handle the runoff. With most of this rainfall occurring at nighttime, dangers of flooding will only increase for drivers and residents across the region. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&