Tornado Watch and strong storms continue this evening

WSIL (Carterville) -- A Tornado Watch has been issued for Alexander, Clay, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson Lawrence, Massac, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Richland, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne, White and Williamson County until 10 PM tonight.
The entire Storm Track 3 team is reporting on this storm as it moves through our viewing area. It is moving slower than originally anticipated, but should be moving out by 7 PM.
The biggest concern with this system are strong straight line winds, upwards to 60 to 70 mph, heavy rain causing low visibility and possibly a tornado or two.
A couple Tornado Watches have been issued throughout the afternoon so it's crucial to have multiple ways to receive alerts. Download the Storm Track 3 app for personalized up-to-date notifications, live stream on our Facebook page/website and cut on Channel 3.