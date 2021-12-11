Tornado hits beauty salon, community members help each other after storm in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- News 3 had crews on scene in Mayfield all morning and day long. Strong storms moved through Friday night. There was a lot of debris and many buildings were hit.
News 3 spoke to community members about the damage.
Danny Thomas tells News 3 while some of his family members were at home watching storm coverage his son and his girlfriend had to seek shelter from Friday night's tornado.
"They stopped at a friend's house over on Hopewell Road and that house is demolished his car was totaled...it's really sad," he said.
A hair salon called The Beauty Shop was also destroyed. The co-owner tells News 3 the business was only open for a year and half.
"I started getting text messages and stuff saying 'it went right in the middle of Mayfield. You might want to check on your shop.' So I headed this way and found this in the middle of the night last night," said Brien Toon, "It's just hard to take it all in right now...I don't even know where to begin."
Thomas says he's been spending the day helping friends gather items from their home.
He says despite the devastation, he says he's glad people are coming together to help each other.
"I'm just--you know, just proud of the community for coming together, you know? I think a lot of times we see the negative in things and we don't always see the positive and when you see people coming together, it brings out the good in people. So, very proud of our community and I pray for all those who've lost their lives and people who are devastated by this," he said.
Officials also say the community should not panic, but to stay out of the downtown area as first responders continue to clear and clean the area.